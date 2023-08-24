Natausha Heleena White Sells 1,530 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $122,430.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Natausha Heleena White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,277,138.70.

NYSE SPXC traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 162,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,925. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

