Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $55.40 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $55,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.97. 110,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,033. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

