Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $83.55 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 853,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $83,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 530,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,296. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

