Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Trading Up 0.6%

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.15 and last traded at C$40.15. Approximately 399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.86.

About Neovasc

(Get Free Report)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.