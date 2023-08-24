NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NetApp Trading Up 0.0 %

NetApp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 3,389,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 108.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

