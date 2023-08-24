NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 21,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 41,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a P/E ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 501.62 and a current ratio of 501.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.16%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $255,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

