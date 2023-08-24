Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,202,764 shares of company stock valued at $256,194,483. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

