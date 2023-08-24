Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 20,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

