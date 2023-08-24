Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.64. 1,658,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,479. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

