Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $343,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 230.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 109,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.30. The company had a trading volume of 305,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.