Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 121,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 285,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,523. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.