Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $961,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,422. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $424.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

