Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. 386,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

