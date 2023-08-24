Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.70. 3,451,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,979. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $296.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.