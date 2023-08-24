Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.90-$9.05 EPS.

Nordson Stock Up 1.5 %

Nordson stock opened at $239.27 on Thursday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 143.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 8.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

