Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.90-$9.05 EPS.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.63. Nordson has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Institutional Trading of Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $176,078,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.