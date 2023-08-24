Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.90-$9.05 EPS.

Nordson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $239.27 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

