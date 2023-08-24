Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,992,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,651. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

