NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Down 1.5%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.39 ($16.73) and last traded at €15.50 ($16.85). 52,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.74 ($17.11).

NORMA Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $493.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

NORMA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.