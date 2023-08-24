Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Stock Price Up 1%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

