Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Shares Up 1%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,881,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 961.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $9,693,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,906.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 485,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 461,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

