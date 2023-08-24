Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Position Reduced by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up 3.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Novanta worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Trading Down 1.6 %

NOVT stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.46. 35,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.75. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novanta

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.