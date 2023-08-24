NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Price Performance

NTN stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.

About NTN Buzztime

(Get Free Report)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.