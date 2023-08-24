NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
NTN stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
