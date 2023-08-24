NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $471.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $481.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 245.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.