NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NVDA stock traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,646,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,648,680. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $481.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.56.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,292,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,199,837,000 after purchasing an additional 277,322 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 13,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 19.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

