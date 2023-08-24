NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading 3.6% Higher

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 6,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

