Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 343,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,524. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

