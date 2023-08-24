Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 122,877 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 564,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $127,168,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,260,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $735,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $242.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,513. The company has a market capitalization of $452.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.