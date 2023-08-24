Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after buying an additional 3,668,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,487,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,686. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

