Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocugen Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Ocugen

In related news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 200,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,077,182 shares in the company, valued at $538,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,617,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,111,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 283,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,661,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 517,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ocugen by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 693,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

