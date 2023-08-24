Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 264.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $413.00. 100,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.32 and its 200-day moving average is $348.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

