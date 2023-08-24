ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,970 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of ONEOK worth $39,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

