Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.49

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and traded as high as $59.36. Onex shares last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 1,223 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Onex Stock Performance
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.
Onex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
