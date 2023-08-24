Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.58

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.58 and traded as low as C$50.03. Open Text shares last traded at C$50.59, with a volume of 311,780 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Open Text from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.25.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

