OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

