Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $74.37. 2,058,785 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

