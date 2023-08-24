Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 1,397 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,783. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

