Optiver Holding B.V. Has $484,000 Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 188,802 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,843,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Euronav Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 134,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,776. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Euronav’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

