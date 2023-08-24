Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 118,563 Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.28% of Innate Pharma worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma Trading Up 6.3 %

Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 4,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Innate Pharma S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Innate Pharma Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.