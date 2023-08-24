Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 51,518 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,518 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Shares of NTCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 36,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

