Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. Buys 2,052 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 1,742,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $3,447,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 56.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

