Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $444.14

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.14 ($5.67) and traded as low as GBX 314.80 ($4.02). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 316.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 109,658 shares changing hands.

OXB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,110 ($14.16) to GBX 1,010 ($12.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 413.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 443.27. The company has a market capitalization of £309.35 million, a P/E ratio of -781.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Catherine Moukheibir bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £28,741.20 ($36,669.05). Company insiders own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

