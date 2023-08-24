Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,941 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $77,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 56.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $231.85. The stock had a trading volume of 639,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,844. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.64.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.02.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

