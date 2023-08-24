Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,333,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.0% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 88,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,184,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,552,000 after buying an additional 232,481 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $6,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,493,758. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

