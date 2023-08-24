Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $200.71. 561,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,114. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

