Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,637,400. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

