Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 212,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 154,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 218,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,496. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

