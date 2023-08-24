Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,605,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,974,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $747.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.