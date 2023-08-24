PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Stock Price Down 3.5%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 27,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 189,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

PARTS iD Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PARTS iD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PARTS iD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Free Report) by 165.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PARTS iD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports comprising ATVs, snowmobile and personal watercraft, RVs/campers, boats, recreation including outdoor sports and camping gears, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.