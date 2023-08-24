Paul Howard Sutherland Purchases 6,275 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 6,275 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $14,871.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,042.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaia alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 5,955 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $13,577.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 9,027 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $22,928.58.

On Friday, August 11th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 3,250 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $8,677.50.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 4,509 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $11,588.13.

On Monday, August 7th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 9,000 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,150.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 28 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $67.76.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 26,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.